The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 13-17.
Amy Rose Wootton, 33, and Vincent Stephen Rose, 37, both of Roseburg, April 15.
Kimberly Ann Trudeau, 61, and Arnold Wayne Miller, 57, both of Winston, April 15.
Tirzah Richelle Rentz, 19, and Eugene Ray Hamilton, 23, both of Camas Valley, April 16.
Deanna Marie Boyd, 26, and Jacob Alan Stone, 27, both of Winston, April 17.
Ashley Kyten Harrison, 34, and Ryann Richardo Ortiz, 35, both of Roseburg, April 17.
Tracey Lynn Buchanan, 27, and Steven Richard Higgs, 31, both of Roseburg, April 17.
Kristine Rosa Hull, 41, and Joshua George McMillin, 42, both of Roseburg, April 17.
