Marriages: April 18-25
May 1, 2022

The Douglas County Clerk's office issued the following licenses April 18-25.

Monserrat Ramirez Rocha, 27, and Ryan Andrew Wynn, 40, both of Roseburg, April 18.

Moriah Loray Faas, 30, and Trevor Ray Frank, 28, both of Roseburg, April 19.

Rebecca Joleen Bryant, 40, and Michael Wyatt Kennerly, 39, both of Oakland, April 19.

Sydney Jean Hruda, 21, and Austin Buchan Miller, 28, both of Roseburg, April 21.

Krystyn Cay Anderson, 34, and Kevin Charles Taggard, 47, both of Roseburg, April 22.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
