The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 20-24.
Jordyn Alexus LoFrano, 24, and Joshua Lawrence Pugh, 27, both of Sutherlin, April 20.
Diana Rae Clemons, 26, and David Allen Baumgaertel, 45, both of Myrtle Creek, April 21.
Glenda Lee Michaud, 68, and Roy I. Pittsenbarger, 60, both of Roseburg, April 22.
Trisha Renae Rhodes, 34, and Christopher Alan Bishop, 38, both of Roseburg, April 22.
Tina Lynn Brisbois, 46, and Aaron Andrew Anderson, 41, both of Roseburg, April 24.
