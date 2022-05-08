The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 25-29.

Heidi Alexa Payne, 57, and Harlon H. Cox, 59, both of Glide, April 25.

Carsen Lee Payne, 27, and Benjamine Mark Jenkins, 27, both of Roseburg, April 25.

Taylor Rodgers, 26, and Michael Walley, 29, both of Glendale, April 25.

Vanessa Elizabeth Gurule, 29, of Winston, and Rory Paul Sackinger, 32, of Roseburg, April 27.

Mackenzie Cheyenne Powell, 25, of Eagle Creek, Oregon, and Jeffrey Hayden Boyter, 27, of Roseburg, April 28.

Tavia Marie Short, 53, and Bruce Edward Dechenne, 57, both of Idleyld Park, April 29.

Alicia Marie Mack, 31, and Henry Allen Hockersmith, 32, both of Roseburg, April 29.

Betty Jane Powell, 61, and Jose Enriquez Sanchez Jr., 66, both of Shady Cove, Oregon, April 29.

Laura Orozco Villanueva, 24, and Isaias Martinez Solano, 27, both of Roseburg, April 29.

