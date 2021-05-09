The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 26-30.
Jennifer Rene Bernard, 49, Darin Kell Todd, 51, both of Roseburg, April 27.
Katie Lynn Duclos, 26, and Logan Riley Hill, 24, both of Roseburg, April 28.
Aurora Diann Taylor Duff, 25, and Anthony Jason Michael Wright, 22, both of Reedsport, April 28.
Alyssa Marie Mullins, 29, and Jordan Michael Johnson, 24, both of Roseburg, April 28.
Anayeli Borrios Flores, 26, Marcos Alberto Valadez Guardado, 34, both of Canyonville, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.