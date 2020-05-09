The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 28 through May 1.
Cynthia Marlou Kimbrell, 59, of Roseburg and Douglas Warren Simpson, 55, of Winston, April 28.
Kassidi Jean Lewis, 24, and Aaron James Webber, 26, both of Roseburg, April 30.
Elizabeth Ashlee Avalos, 20, and Justin Daniel Devlaeminck, 21, both of Oakland, May 1.
Rahnda Jean Bruder, 27, and Anthony Ryan Dickson, 25, both of Winston, May 1.
