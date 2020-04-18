The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 6-10.
Alison Kala Henderson, 29, and Michael James Spencer, 39, both of Umpqua, April 6.
Natalie Nicole Stewart, 17, of Sutherlin, and Ronald Lynn Walters, 18, of Roseburg, April 6.
Ashley Nikole Webber, 29, and Nathan Allen Taylor, 31, both of Sutherlin, April 7.
Shawna Marie Barber, 21, and Jose Guadalupe Fabela, 31, both of Idlelyld Park, April 10.
Jaclyn Paulette Duncan, 25, and Robert James Morgan, 33, both of Roseburg, April 10.
Onjolie Marie Meacham, 39, of Bandon, Oregon and Jason Yler Brown, 37, of Myrtle Creek, April 10.
Sarah Jane Rummel, 32, and Blaine Edward Snyder, 34, both of Glendale, April 10.
