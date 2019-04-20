The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 8 to April 12, 2019.
Katie Lynn Dargavell, 26, and Thomas Chrisopher Loudon, 25, both of Roseburg, April 8.
Serena Lee Ellison, 21, and Reston Michael Debs, 28, both of Roseburg, April 9.
Elizabeth Gail Hult, 27, and Ben Lee Collins, 28, both of Winston, April 9.
Jesse Allan Vermillion, 38, and Cherice Renee Casperson, 38, both of Riddle, April 9.
Brandi Rene’ Whelchel, 41, and Alexander Ikaikamekealoha Medeiros, 39, both of Sutherlin, April 10.
Pamela Rose Matteson, 41, Daniel Derek McMullen, 41, both of Yoncalla, April 11.
Tiffany Anne Hayes, 36, and Michael James Blankenship, 33, both of Myrtle Creek, April 12.
Jessica Lynn Kling, 26, and Joseph Charles Steward, 29, both of Sutherlin, April 12.
