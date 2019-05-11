The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on April 29 to May 3, 2019.
Ashley Brooke Brockelmeyer, 27, and Briton Allen Davis, 28, both of Roseburg, April 29.
Amanda Lynn Jones, 29, and John Michael Kagarise Jr., 30, both of Winston, April 29.
Celestria Lea Miller, 27, and Payl William Lovelady, 27, both of Roseburg, April 30.
Debra Ann Spence, 60, and Henry Gabriel Gomez, 66, both of Roseburg, May 1.
Shea Farrell Goodman, 26, of Glide and Zach Quinton Koontz, 23, of Winchester, May 2.
