The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 15 to April 19, 2019.
Britany Michele Fonsen, 29, and Jacob Eugene Garate, 39, both of Roseburg, April 15.
Jessica Chantel Odle, 29, and Andrew Scott Hlavinka, 33, both of Sutherlin, April 16.
Jenna Silverayne Smith, 37, and Michael James Davidson, 35, both of Sutherlin, April 17.
Brandy Lee Boaz, 44, and Jeffrey Dale Messner, 51, both of Oakland, April 18.
Lily Jeanne Wear, 28, and Michael Hazard Browning, 38, both of Camas Valley, April 19.
Alexandrea Renae Korntved, 23, and Jacob Nathan Kinman, 25, both of Roseburg, April 19.
Donna Faye Spencer, 51, and David Clinton Teague, 48, both of Roseburg, April 19.
