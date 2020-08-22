The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 10-14.
Kasie Linn Cunningham, 41, and Curtis Allen Cunningham Jr., 51, both of Roseburg, Aug. 10.
Megann Lindsay Taylor, 29, and Judah Danger Largent, 32, both of Roseburg, Aug. 10.
Jamie Lee Glen, 20, of Yoncalla, and Cyrus Eugene Holcomb, 21, of Drain, Aug. 11.
Breanna Rachelle Sams-Duns, 25, and Chadlee David K Buxton, 30, both of Roseburg, Aug. 12.
Elizabeth Marie Owens, 61, and Steven Lee Monahan St., 64, both of Roseburg, Aug. 13.
Nedra Clarris Winkler, 56, of Myrtle Creek, and Robert Steven Graybill, 66, of Roseburg, Aug. 13.
Danyelle Roshelle Rhoy, 31, and Luke Patrick Handy, 39, both of Roseburg, Aug. 14.
Charlee Beth Spears, 28, and Gregory Alan Scheer, 41, both of Roseburg, Aug. 14.
Melissa Marie Walker, 28, and Brennon Erin Claus, 28, both of Roseburg, Aug. 14.
