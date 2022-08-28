Marriages: Aug. 15-19 Aug 28, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 15-19.Sabrina Ann Baker, 49, and Robert Tilton Sheerin, 42, both of Canyonville, Aug. 15.Aurora Elizabeth Petterson, 26, and Erik Anthony Wiggins Jr., 32, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 15.Taylor Grace Bence-Huber, 23, and Thomas Juhl Smalley, 25, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 17.Jaime Austin Brown, 22, and Taylor Lynn Richardson, 22, both of Roseburg, Aug. 17.Madison Nicole Crawford, 21, and Cody Wayne Ferch, 24, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 17.Mandy Anne Vedder, 37, and Richard Wayne Hunt, 39, both of Winston, Aug. 17. Rosana Shastina Thomas, 32, and Joshua Tanner Lampton, 29, both of Roseburg, Aug. 17.Kelli Lynn Finlay, 33, and Brian Russell Kitto, 32, both of Roseburg, Aug. 18.Salvador Alvarez Alvarez, 35, and Kyle Scott Cusick, 31, both of Roseburg, Aug. 19.Noel Keann Eisenstein, 23, and Riky Leon Thompson, 25, both of Roseburg, Aug. 19.Zackary Jaxon Rowe, 25, and Jacob Michael Dockery, 23, both of Roseburg, Aug. 19.Brandie Marie Snodgrass, 26, and Christopher Daren Standridge, 43, both of Roseburg, Aug. 19. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg State Bar seeking 'emergency suspension' of Sutherlin attorney Celebrating a road to recovery in Glendale Funding for mental health makes its way to Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Great reads emerge from summer reading What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: September 2022 Police probe early morning blast at Portland food cart area The fight to restore services at the Roseburg VA Health Care System
