The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 16-20.
Melissa Sue Carl, 35, and Shiloh Thomas Bar Jordan, 39, both of Roseburg, Aug. 16.
Erica Breann Henry, 23, and Dalton Edward Astry, 23, both of Roseburg, Aug. 16.
Brianna Rene Floyd, 40, and Richard Derrick Slater, 48, both of Canyonville, Aug. 16.
Jocelyn Marie Young, 20, of Winston, and Andrew Donald Glen Jenkins, 24, of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 16.
Callie Delorean Price, 20, of Winchester, and Bo Nicholas Pappas, 20, of Roseburg, Aug. 17.
Samantha Renee Hansen, 55, of Medford, Oregon, and James Kevin Kirk, 62, of Selma, Oregon, Aug. 18.
Nalany Segura, 22, and Tyler James Faulkenbury, 22, both of Roseburg, Aug. 19.
Marissa Jane Simons, 37, and Wendel Ray Thoden, 40, both of Glendale, Aug. 19.
