The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 17-21.
Beulah Faye Gibbens, 76, of Roseburg, and Malcolm Eugene Calvin, 76, of Cottonwood, Arizona, Aug. 17.
Kaylynn Ashlie Hunnicutt, 26, and Vernon Ray Lawrence, 36, both of Idleyld Park, Aug. 17.
Elizabeth D’Ann Denley, 34, and Trevor Michael Frank Hunter, 35, both of Roseburg, Aug. 18.
Cynthia Nicole McCaig, 38, and Christopher James Andrare, 55, both of Riddle, Aug. 18.
Chelsea J Robinson, 24, and Justin L Dornath, 24, both of Roseburg, Aug. 18.
Chasity Carlene Field, 35, and Cole Young Frasier, 31, both of Roseburg, Aug. 20.
Codi Renee Vermeer, 41, and David Eugene Winans, 47, both of Eatonville, Washington, Aug. 20.
Tessa Lee Cunningham, 32, and Krystina Nicole Ambrogini, 33, both of Roseburg, Aug. 21.
Conner Mackenzie Tabor, 24, and Kiles Todd White, 26, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 21.
