The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 2-6.
Kelly Jean Wiley, 50, and Thomas Woodrow Fugate, 53, both of Roseburg, Aug. 2.
Kimberly Ann Alaniz, 39, of Elkton, and Jesse A Tindall, 38, of Drain, Aug. 4.
Havilah Kay Patching, 25, of Roseburg and Richard Patric Duffy, 27, of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 5.
Laura Rachelle Luttrell, 27, Jerrod Ryan Bragg, 21, both of Drain, Aug. 5.
Smanda Jean Randall, 32, and Christopher Lee Shelden, 36, both of Roseburg, Aug. 5.
Amelia Gloria Snow, 26, and Matthew Stuart Persson, 26, both of Roseburg, Aug. 5.
Amy M Lamb, 58, and Rickey N Boles, 62, both of Glide, Aug. 6.
Electra Marie Kearney, 50, and Colby Leroy Miler, 47, both of Roseburg, Aug. 6.
