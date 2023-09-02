Marriages: Aug. 21-25 Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s Office issued the following licenses Aug. 21-25.Angelina Marie Esper, 38, and Randall Shane Severson, 55, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 22.Chevelle Elaine Taylor, 27, and Kyle Vincent Valdez, 31, both of Roseburg, Aug. 22.Sabrina Rae John, 27, and Stanley Jared Schricker, 38, both of Roseburg, Aug. 23.Jessica Dee Batchelor, 46, and Noah Christopher Cannon, 47, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 25.Alicia Nicole Conquist, 36, and Ronald Richard Slater, 43, both of Canyonville, Aug. 25. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Level 3 evacuation notice update: Tyee Ridge Complex fire Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News French Results French Standings Dutch Results Dutch Standings College Football Schedule
