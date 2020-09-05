The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 24-28.
Corrie Lee Alexander, 37, and Christopher Dean Alexander, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 24.
Patricia Lynn Payne, 42, and Matthew Allen Bay, 29, both of Roseburg, Aug. 24.
Ashley Jay Dombrowski, 26, and Alexander James Carroll, 34, both of Payette, Idaho, Aug. 24.
Cassandra Renee Stevens, 37, or Roseburg, and Jonathan Lee Bell, 37, of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 24.
Patricia Mae Howard, 82, and James Walton Day, 88, both of Roseburg, Aug. 27.
Abigail Chantele Quintero, 32, and Zakkary Mitchell Allan Dewbre, 29, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 27.
Allayna Elizabeth Phillips, 23, and Troy Kevin Smith, 25, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 28.
