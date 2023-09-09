Marriages: Aug. 28-Sept. 1 Sep 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s Office issued the following licenses Aug. 28-Sept. 1.Ryan Rachelle Carnes, 21, Logen Ira Bridge, 20, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 28.Aysiah Micole Elise Candelaria, 21, Andrew Dale Smalley, 23, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 28.Eva Maria Perpuac Mejia, 21, Israel Isaias Herrera Baten, 20, both of Roseburg, Aug. 28.Mary Evelyn Davison, 72, Douglas Edmund Ball, 69, both of Roseburg, Aug. 29. Kimberly Jean Sherman, 58, and David Franklin Bellinger, 57, both of Roseburg, Aug. 29.Jamie Nadean Costa, 21, of Roseburg, and Matthew Tyler Hopkins, 25, of Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Aug. 30.Alyssa Naomi Bergold, 25, and Tyler Jack Morgan, 26, both of Roseburg, Aug. 31.Mackenzie Larae Heideman, 21, and Gibson Trace Mccurry, 22, both of Roseburg, Sept. 1.Brianna Lyn Settle, 24, and Rickie Lee Cortes, 30, both of Roseburg, Sept. 1. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Sex offender Uriah Strauss moves back to Roseburg Ford's Pond transforms into family-friendly destination Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints John Paul Colby Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work Umpqua Kennel Club dog show at fairgrounds Avoid packing mistakes with these tips Glendale: That small town life Irish Open Scores
