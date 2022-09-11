Marriages: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 29-Sept. 2.Angela Marietta Hesselgrave, 38, and Christopher Lee Stern, 40, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 29.Ava Marie Savage, 46, and Gonzalo Garcia Analco, 49, both of Reedsport, Aug. 29.Lurrissa Paige Wells, 22, and Nathaniel Adam Gausett, 25, both of Roseburg, Aug. 30.Michelle Ann Garcia, 22, and Mikeal Welsey Leo Davis, 23, both of Riddle, Aug. 30.Brandi Marie Gardner, 29, and Jerad Michael Glasser, 39, both of Roseburg, Aug. 30.Debora Joanne Cook, 64, and Fred William Raymond, 63, both of Roseburg, Aug. 31. McKenna Ray Book, 22, and Damian Sven Lavigne-Henson, 21, both of Roseburg, Aug. 31.Jaimi Ellyn Richell Hunt, 34, and James Armin Hector, 35, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 1.Tasia Cheyenne Hyatt, 26, and Zachary Scott Amavisca, 24, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 2.Danyel Dawn Jules Warmington, 41, and John William Nelson, 41, both of Reedsport, Sept. 2.Amber Lee Sirota, 23, and Taelor Ray Proctor, 24, both of Drain, Sept. 2.Christy Marie Duck, 34, and Ryan Alan Taylor, 39, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 2. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Kym Marlene Davis Dennis Schofield Cause of Del Taco fire to remain 'undetermined' Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Visit Oregon Voices traveling exhibit at library Southern New Hampshire University announces summer 2022 President's List Roseburg Elks Lodge helps donate school supplies to Oakland School District Jean Gano Francis Roberts
