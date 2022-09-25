Marriages: Aug. 30-Sept. 16 Sep 25, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 30-Sept. 16.Lurrissa Paige Wells, 22, and Nathaniel Adam Fausett, 25, both of Roseburg, Aug. 30.Sarah Louise Ichtertz, 39, and Benjamin Paul Potter, 40, both of Glide, Sept. 6.Melissa Ashlee Resner, 28, and Anthony Thomas Brinsfield, 28, both of Roseburg, Sept. 6.Lilly Ann McLachlan, 32, and Christopher A Kizer, Sr., 33, both of Roseburg, Sept. 7.Allyssa Jean Malek, 21, of Roseburg, and Carson Ray Berry, 23, of Creswell, Sept. 7.Angelica Marie Aceves, 24, of Oakland, and Layton Dale Richardson, 21, of Yoncalla, Sept. 9.Carol Ann Bailey, 66, and John Maurice Fine, 73, both of Roseburg, Sept. 9. Ashley Lyn Heidemann, 30, and Ryan Joseph Simshauser, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 9.Tiffany Arlene Blair, 29, and Zackery Charles Stefanich, 30, both of Roseburg, Sept. 12.Sarah Lourae Lewis, 33, and Michael Aaron Martin, 33, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 12.Barbara Elizabeth Wiedle, 60, of Gold Beach, and Stanford Lee Huffman, 71, of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 13.Candice Lauree Morse, 32, and Benjamin Braig Francis, 34, both of Roseburg, Sept. 13.Danelle Nicole Bush, 39, and Gregory Mitchell Nelson, 39, both of Roseburg, Sept. 14.Robin Elaine Frazier, 46, and Kevin Marvin Hansen, 57, both of Roseburg, Sept. 14.Cheyan Merrell Morgan, 26, and Charles James Moore, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 14. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Race Promotions begins construction of dirt track at Douglas County Speedway One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Powell motion to postpone trial delayed Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault Death Notices for September 22, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riversdale Grange to hold monthly breakfast Oct. 1 Fall children’s and youth programs at Roseburg Public Library Gary Coelyn Joseph Henry Clyde Walter Eugene Burke
