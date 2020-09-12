The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Aug. 31 — Sept. 4.
Kathryn Margaret Hunnell, 31, and Jesse Allan Bishop, 33, both of Canyonville, Aug. 31
Kathryn Leanne Combs, 31, and Francisco Rae Hill, 31, both of Winchester, Aug. 31.
Christa Daleen Jackson, 24, and David Roberto Arndt, 36, both of Reedsport, Aug. 31.
Katherine Anne Martin Soriano, 29, and Quiolo Gerome Ruiz Angeles, 28, both of Roseburg, Sept. 1.
Moriah Grace-Michelle Kempke, 26, and Steven Tanner Dougherty, 28, both of Roseburg, Sept. 1.
Nicole Rachelle Jones, 29, and Mason Edward Stulz, 31, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 1.
Brittany K. Bass, 26, and Andrew James Fox, 24, both of Roseburg, Sept. 3.
Ashley Nicole Freeman, 28, and Brandon Thomas Romano, 29, both of Roseburg, Sept. 4.
Margo Benitez, 28, and Michael Wayne Kendrick, 27, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 4.
Aleta Maria Campman, 26, and David Anthony Luedke, 28, both of Roseburg, Sept. 4.
