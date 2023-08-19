Marriages: Aug. 7-11 Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s Office issued the following licenses Aug. 7-11.Kylee Christine Brury, 22, and Christopher Gavin Stutte, 23, both of Roseburg, Aug. 7.Amber Lynn Maguire, 32, and Logan Al-lynn Gardner, 30, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 7.Lauryn Rose Kunstel, 24, and Devin Freeman Hall, 27, both of Roseburg, Aug. 7.Shelby Lynn Bullock, 31, and Kegin Jaye Bovee, 30, both of Roseburg, Aug. 8.Candee Marie Newton, 28, and Paul Marshall Gaedecke, 44, both of Riddle, Aug. 10. Jennifer Elizabeth Lucas, 48, and Christopher Brian Clair, 48, both of Roseburg, Aug. 11.Karla Garcia, 22, of Palmdale, California, and Juan Enrique Delamora, 22, of Hermiston, Aug. 11.Haeli Marie Fields, 27, and Skylar Dawn Lind, 23, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 11.Alexandria Nichol Reyna, 21, and River George Lichte, 21, both of Reedsport, Aug. 11.Autumn Dawn Steidl, 38, and Giovanni J Cruz, 52, both of Roseburg, Aug. 11. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Power outages due to wildfire mitigation efforts Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Dr. Paul Hillyer takes over as interim superintendent of South Umpqua School District Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15 Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15 Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
