Marriages: Aug. 8-12

The Douglas County Clerk's office issued the following licenses Aug. 8-12.

Stephanie St. Marie Babcock, 51, and Scott Alan Irwin, 63, both of Roseburg, Aug. 8.

Andrea Sharon Baird, 43, and Joshua Steven Bassett, 40, both of Roseburg, Aug. 8.

Taylor Mae Henry, 22, and Adam Scott Dechenne, 22, both of Camas Valley, Aug. 8.

Kaylie Ann Leonard, 22, and Aiden Michael Scott, 22, both of Roseburg, Aug. 9.

Moriah Dawn Nielsen, 20, and Ethan Kane Palmer, 20, both of Roseburg, Aug. 9.

Erin Colleen Robertson, 36, of Myrtle Creek, and Ethan Kyle Smith, 28, of Riddle, Aug. 9.

Sarah Lynn Wilson, 28, and Stephen Robert Kohler, 30, both of Oakland, Aug. 9.

Alexus Makayla Hamp, 19, and Jose Antonio Robelo, Jr., 20, both of Roseburg, Aug. 10.

Venessa Rebecca Hopkins, 24, and Kamerin Eric Ruddy, 28, both of Roseburg, Aug. 10.

Allison Lynne Strupp, 22, and Sean Herbert Lounsbury Fox, 30, both of Winston, Aug. 10.

Deborah Joann Lay, 61, and Danny Phillip Bartley, 61, both of Camas Valley, Aug. 10.

Madysne Lee Schuyler, 24, and Logan John Jeffrey Smith, 23, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 10.

Maudivel E. Wilson, 31, and Zachary D. Kilby, 31, both of Roseburg, Aug. 10.
