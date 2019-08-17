The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Aug. 5 through Aug. 9, 2019.
Emily Renee Johnson, 26, and Elias Moon Bolduc, 25, both of Roseburg, Aug. 5.
Renae Ambra Chambers, 36, and Brandon Louis Shaffer, 36, both of Roseburg, Aug. 5.
Kristine Gail Hinojosa, 30, of Grants Pass and Kasey Lee Larson, 26, of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 5.
Bonnie Maxine Duffield, 60, and Steven Lynn Roberts, 69, both of Roseburg, Aug. 5.
Megan Mary Steele, 40, and Casey Charles Wertman, 28, both of Dillard, Aug. 5.
Leaona Ann Brown, 21, and Jordan William Gardner, 23, both of Roseburg, Aug. 6.
Ashley Katrina Pena, 20, of Winston and Garrett Alexander Wene, 24, of Roseburg, Aug. 6.
Katherine Jolene Leichner, 25, and Jonathan Arlen Calhoun, 33, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 6.
Ashley Marie Binder, 20, and Cyller Corbin Cunningham, 19, both of Glide, Aug. 6.
Cynthia Joy Vernon, 41, of Winston and Austin Adam Biggs, 22, of Roseburg, Aug. 6.
Heather Michelle Mosier, 20, and Frederick Wilson Sickler, 21, both of Roseburg, Aug. 9.
Majesta Kay Quimby, 21, of Tenmile and Taylor Wesley Smart, 23, of Roseburg, Aug. 9.
Brittany Nichole Standridge, 27, and Matthew Ryan Keller, 28, both of Roseburg, Aug. 9.
