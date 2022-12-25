Marriages: Dec. 12-16 Dec 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Dec. 12-16.Makayla Beth Van Drimmelen, 22, and Jeremiah Cranley, 23, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 12.Christy Linn Foster, 62, and Rainer Rudolph Raab, 54, both of Roseburg, Dec. 14.Lacie Lynn Percy, 34, and Jacob David Spradley, 39, both of Glide, Dec. 15.Patricia Neil Sulau, 57, and Edward Daniel Pierre, 60, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 16.Mandy Dawn Trahan, 39, and Troy Andrew Wallis, 40, both of Myrtle Creek, Dec. 16. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Terry Bailey Law Tammy Veneta Faletti California Nathan David Breadsley Myrtle Creek Douglas Watson Office License Charles Henry Teal Jennifer Michelle Wood James Allen Lang Nicole Czerwinski Benny Erik Coloma Sr. County Clerk Sarah Dawn Wisegarver Danielle Rae Gombart Richard Thomas Martinsen Karin Louise Rutt Daniel Duane Mollenhauer Araceli Coronado Laguna Krysta Leigh Hughes Foster Edward Daniel Pierre Rainer Patricia Neil Sulau Jacob David Spradley Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Roseburg Chipotle opens Dec. 30 Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Death Notices for December 20, 2022 Letter: Look at the facts to see who's being conned Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Inactive Report NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Aaron Donald Auer Cathy Nanette Layton
