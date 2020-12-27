The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Dec. 14-18.
Sterling Rose Woodruff, 24, and Zachery Allen Elliot, 28, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 14.
Elizabeth Marie Bryant, 19, and Rhiannon Marie Keen, 19, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 15.
Haily Danyelle Mitchell, 24, of Myrtle Creek, and Trevor James Twyman, 24, of Roseburg, Dec. 15.
Frankie Leigh Gibson, 27, and Justin Daniel Evans, 27, both of Myrtle Creek, Dec. 16.
Deborah Marie Debisschop, 37, and Spencer Erle Strnad, 44, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.