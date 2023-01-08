Marriages: Dec. 19-30 Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Dec. 19-30.Elizabeth Serafin, 53, and Ramon Mascorro, 59, both of Canyonville, Dec. 22.Sara Allison Angelina Domenico, 44, and Quenten Charles Johnson, 40, both of Roseburg, Dec. 27.Kari Louisa Butrim, 56, and Christopher Ryne Butrim, 37, both of Myrtle Creek, Dec. 28.Rochelle Lorann Anderson, 44, of Roseburg, and Levi Daniel Van Slyke, 45, of Glide, Dec. 30.Lendsey Ann Clark, 44, and Terry Ray Baker Jr., 53, both of Paradise, California, Dec. 30. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Terry Bailey Law Tammy Veneta Faletti California Nathan David Breadsley Myrtle Creek Douglas Watson Office License Charles Henry Teal Jennifer Michelle Wood James Allen Lang Nicole Czerwinski Benny Erik Coloma Sr. County Clerk Sarah Dawn Wisegarver Danielle Rae Gombart Richard Thomas Martinsen Karin Louise Rutt Daniel Duane Mollenhauer Araceli Coronado Laguna Krysta Leigh Hughes Foster Edward Daniel Pierre Rainer Patricia Neil Sulau Jacob David Spradley Christopher Ryne Butrim Daniel Van Slyke Elizabeth Serafin Louisa Butrim Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Two Douglas County men die in crash ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Books Gallery: more than just books Fugitive jailed after dancing incident Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Spanish Standings Spanish Results Biz4kids.org relaunched to support family-friendly business practices
