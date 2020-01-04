The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Dec. 23-27.
Amanda Rose Steidl, 33, and Scott Douglas Ortman, 44, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 23.
Kanyarat Engelbrecht, 68, and Dave L. Hutchinson, 66, both of Roseburg, Dec. 24.
Heaven Ranee Mitchell, 19, and Jorden Joseph Richards, 28, both of Roseburg, Dec. 24.
Dianne Moore, 65, and Lawrence Steven Yanez, 66, both of Roseburg, Dec. 24.
Deanna Kelly Schurler, 44, and Dennis Cameron Dodge, 49, both of Myrtle Creek, , Dec. 26.
Meredith Lynne Armstrong, 33, and Eric John Waddell, 43, both of Roseburg, Dec. 26.
Tayte James Church, 26, of Myrtle Creek, and Tristan K. Reustle, 22, of Umpqua, Dec. 27.
