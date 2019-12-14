The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Dec. 2-6.
Kimberly Jo Ward, 30, and Cody Wayne McAllister, 29, both of Roseburg, Dec. 2.
Leuretha Eca Lorene Robertson, 42, and Edwin Ross Weaver, 64, both of Myrtle Creek, Dec. 2.
Kaylee Marie Tharp, 24, and Ambrose McKenzie Lee Brower, 23, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 4.
Darcie L. Harris, 31, and Travis L. Haury, 36, both of Roseburg, Dec. 4.
Michelle Rae Newman, 46, and Gregory Charles Wiley, 61, both of Camas Valley, Dec. 4.
Kira Lynn Noland, 28, and Seth Alan Harper, 28, both of Roseburg, Dec. 4.
Calysta Jamie Vaughan, 18, and Keanen Taylor Cooper, 20, both of Roseburg, Dec. 6.
Ashley Nikole Webber, 29, and Nathan Allen Taylor, 31, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 6.
