The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Dec. 9-13.
Sherry Louise Defrance-Rowe, 66, and George Michael Wllman, 66, both of Roseburg, Dec. 9.
Stephany Ann Middlekauff, 41, and Jason John Collins, 38, both of Roseburg, Dec. 9.
Cheyanne Ivory Alice Tucker, 26, of Roseburg, and Jesse Levi Daniel Evans, 32, of Oakland, Dec. 10.
Kathleen Elizabeth Clay, 54, and Brian Patrick Clark, 58, both of Roseburg, Dec. 11.
Lisa Gretchen Smith, 44, and Wiley Kevin Oehmigen, 55, both of Orangevale, California, Dec. 12.
Betty Lue Buchanan, 79, and Richard W. Rondeau, 79, both of Myrtle Creek, Dec. 12.
