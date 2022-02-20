Marriages: Feb. 7-11 Feb 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Feb. 7-11.Sandra Frances, 60, and Kenneth Verle Line Jr., 74, both of Reedsport, Feb. 7Marie Theresa Borja Salalima, 58, of Quezon City, Philippines, and Curtis Darryl Ray, 53, of Oakland, Feb. 7.Kathleen Jo Haga, 48, and Clarence Hawelu Jr., 54, both of Winston, Feb. 8.Christi Mari Morris, 44, and Shawn Michael Ellis, 60, both of Yoncalla, Feb. 9. Lauren Carole Myers, 31, and Kain Taylor Queck, 27, both of Roseburg, Feb. 9.Danielle Nicole Flynn, 32, and Kimbley Ann Henry, 38, both of Myrtle Creek, Feb. 10.Cristina Robledo, 29, and Anthony Michael Smith, 29, both of Roseburg, Feb. 10.Amanda Marie Howell, 30, and Sean Michael Crouch, 30, both of Roseburg, Feb. 11. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High-speed pursuit ends in Roseburg, damages multiple police, passenger vehicles New Grocery Outlet a hit already One injured after West Harvard rollover crash Thursday morning Roseburg charter review likely to spur contentious debates Guest column: Let your voices be heard about Rock Creek Fish Hatchery Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland Teaching Leaders to Succeed Peterbilt service center moving into old Coca-Cola plant Joan Hilbert Thorton (Ted) Robertson Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.