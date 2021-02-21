The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Feb. 8-12.
Renee Marie Buck, 44, of Myrtle Creek, and Aaron Kyle Gaddis, 42, of Riddle, Feb. 8.
Samantha Lucille Terrell, 19, of Eugene, and Jordan Michael Pinkham, 26, of Yuba City, California, Feb. 8.
Allison Rae Bryant, 20, and Randall Cherokee Leviner, 24, both of Elkton, Feb. 9.
Cassie Lin Bauer, 36, and Matthew Crouch, 43, both of Roseburg, Feb. 10.
Sharleen Kaye, 80, and Pascual T. Feliciano, 88, both of Canyonville, Feb. 12.
