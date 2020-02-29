The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Feb. 17-21.
Brenda Fay Ding, 42, and Stephen Patrick Moan, 42, both of Myrtle Creek, Feb. 18.
Celena Paige Roberts, 26, Patrick Lee Henderson, 25, both of Roseburg, Feb. 18.
Heather Nicole Jacobson, 32, and Anthony James Denman, 31, both of Myrtle Creek, Feb. 18.
Dawn Ashley Gherghetta, 32, of Winston, and Sylas Marley Moore-Fain, 26, of Dillard, Feb. 19.
Rebecca Irene Chamberlin, 54, and Gregory Wade Christian Jr., 52, both of Winston, Feb. 21.
Linda Marie Beedle, 65, and Ronnie Ken Price, 60, both of Myrtle Creek, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.