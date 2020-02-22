The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Feb. 10-14.
Brooke Paige Sherman, 28, and Thomas Phillip Vorhis, 41, both of Roseburg, Feb. 10.
Carissa Dawn Glover, 21, and Kodey Allan Gilpin, 25, both of Oakland, Feb. 12.
Chauntauna Victoria Jean Burdick, 29, and Issac Ian Alan Saylor, 22, both of Glendale, Feb. 12.
Paula Ann Schmidt, 29, and Scott Brady Kilpatrick II, 37, both of Winston, Feb. 13
