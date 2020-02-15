The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Feb. 3-7.
Calie Marie Huddleston, 29, and Don Scott Morrell, 27, both of Roseburg, Feb. 3.
Barbara A. Foster, 56, and Dennis C. Dame, 54, both of Roseburg, Feb. 4
Jennifer Michele Roth, 48, and Jess Earle Miller, 52, both of Sutherlin, Feb. 4
Azizeh Frazier, 55, and Jason Andrew Frazier, 42, both of Reedsport, Feb. 5
Kym Leta Carr, 49, and Gabriel Dylan Martin, 49, both of Roseburg, Feb. 6
