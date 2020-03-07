The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Feb. 24-28.
Danielle Angelina Enos, 27, and Brandon Alexander Lobach, 24, both of Glide, Feb. 25.
Caressa Lynnea Faulkner, 28, and Alexander Shane Koehler, 29, both of Roseburg, Feb. 25.
Valerie Leann Knighten, 34, and Walter Andrew Skinner, 35, both of Myrtle Creek, Feb. 27.
Jennifer A. Edgington, 43, and Jamie L. Britton, 43, both of Roseburg, Feb. 28.
Louise Vera Stallings, 60, and Larry Jay Robinson, 65, both of Winston, Feb. 28.
