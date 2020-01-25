The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Jan. 13-17.
Ruby Doton Iino, 46, and Anthony Vialpando, 49, both of Roseburg, Jan. 15.
Paloma Evelyn Bautista Parra, 21, and Codie Carlyle Parret, 26, both of Roseburg, Jan. 16.
Takisha Nichole Haines, 35, and Paul Aaron Pappas, 45, both of Roseburg, Jan. 17.
