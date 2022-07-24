Marriages: July 11-15 Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses July 11-15.Emily Ann Ott, 27, and Petra Elizabeth Gutierrez, 29, both of Albany, Oregon, July 11.Erika Lynn Lee, 35, and Jordon Wyatt Jones, 37, both of Elkton, July 11.Arlena Christine Young, 53, and David Michael Morrow, 52, both of Reedsport, July 11.Dianne Marie Coon, 75, and Jim Ronald Potter, 67, both of Glendale, July 11. Hannah Cintia Carey, 24, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Gus Henry Nelson, 24, of Scapoose, Oregon, July 15.Makayla Raelynn Klym, 23, and Katelyn Marie Yop, 21, both of Roseburg, July 15.Jassica Alexandra Sandbach, 25, and Devan Alan Dickson, 27, both of Oakland, July 15.Marin Margaret Metz, 23, and Dalton Alan Scheer, 24, both of Winston, July 15. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Six benefits and challenges of full-time RV living Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland Celebrate Harry Potter at Roseburg Public Library What's Up Emma Hibrand
