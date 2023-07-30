Marriages: July 17-21 Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s Office issued the following licenses July 17-21.Amy Rachel Van Pelt, 49, and Stephen Ray Averett, 51, both of Roseburg, July 17.Mona Marie Osiecki, 47, of Glendale, and Warren Louis Fenn, 49, of Riddle, July 17.Olivia Margaret Bolding, 26, of Jacob Michael Forrester, 27, both of Kirkland, Washington, July 17.Erin McKenzie Doss, 22, and Ethan Andrew Gartner, 22, both of Sutherlin, July 18. Bryar Barba Horn 32, and Joseph Gene O’Reilly, 42, both of Myrtle Creek, July 19.Kaylie Breanne Smith, 23, and Donald Clay Laskey, 24, both of Reedsport, July 19.Stephanie Ann Admire, 50, and Sean William Bart, 53, both of Roseburg, July 21.Eden Rebekah Childers, 22, of Winston, and Isaac Noel Cherry, 20, of Oakland, July 21.Jennifer Lee McElvain, 39, and Ryan Duane Thompson, 42, both of Myrtle Creek, July 21. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Sasquatch Festival returns to Glide for a second year Two arrested for murder 38th annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival begins Thursday Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News North Umpqua River, tributaries closed to angling WNBA Glance NWSL Glance MLS Glance Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 1
