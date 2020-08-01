The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses July 20-24.
Beth Ann Atchison, 30, and Ross Thomas Steensland, 31, both of Myrtle Creek, July 21.
Mechelle Lynn Walters, 33, and Mathew Wayne Johnson, 38, both of Winston, July 21.
Brooke Rochelle Sherley, 26, and Nicholas Ryan Clyde, 32, both of Roseburg, July 22.
Jenica Elise Lamoreaux, 24, and Vaughn Allen Kness, 26, both of Sutherlin, July 23.
Kylee Lynn Carson, 25, and Michael Clark Schaeger, 24, both of Hillsboro, Oregon, July 23.
Amber Marie Lepre, 39, and Nicholas Alan Carpenter, 39, both of Sutherlin, July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.