Marriages: July 24-28

Aug 6, 2023

The Douglas County Clerk's Office issued the following licenses July 24-28.

Erica Lynn Goforth, 26, and Stephen Benjamin Pack, 27, both of Winston, July 25.

Kiera Taree Robertson, 37, and Ronnie Eugene Smith, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, July 25.

Camille L. Thompson, 36, of Winston, and Lance Adam Freerksen, 31, of Roseburg, July 26.

Ashley Lynn Page, 28, and Brian J. Alexander, 36, both of Oakland, July 27.

Jennifer Ann Driskill, 49, and Aaron Salbador Wells, 38, both of Sutherlin, July 27.

Kimberly Star Duncan, 34, of Riddle, and Ryan Richard Erskine, 29, of Canyonville, July 28.

Nadege Carina Jordan, 20, and Damion Andrew Roark, 20, both of Roseburg, July 28.

Allyssa Rae Cripe, 35, and Randall Thomas McCormack, 41, both of Roseburg, July 28.
