Marriages: July 25-29

The Douglas County Clerk's office issued the following licenses July 25-29.

Kara Maree Fuentes, 30, and Thomas Joseph Chavez II, 30, both of Myrtle Creek, July 28.

Christina Kaye Getz, 42, and William Robert Bohme, 47, both of Sutherlin, July 29.

Gabriela Arely Escarcega, 24, and Allyn Jaymes Perry, 29, both of Calumet City, Illinois, July 29.
