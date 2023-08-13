Marriages: July 31-Aug. 4 Aug 13, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s Office issued the following licenses July 31-Aug. 4.Kelsey Lane Kimball, 31, and Paul Shawn Polamalu, 31, both of Roseburg, July 31.Lisa Marie Blair, 53, and Terry Lynn Brock, 62, both of Sutherlin, Aug. 1.Rita Marie Roney, 28, and Dustin Lee Moore, 35, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 1.Annalise Cullett, 43, Todd Alan Story, 41, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 1.Dawn Marie Martinez, 19, and Asher Michael Terrell, 19, both of Elkton, Aug. 1. Catherine Pace Radcliffe, 71, and Alanna Josephine Baumann, 69, both of Idleyld Park, Aug. 2.Aubre Ann Bowman, 30, and Chad Aron Eiselein, 30, both of Roseburg, Aug. 2.Savannah Lynn Danielle, 26, and Gregory Stephen Cox, 35, both of Roseburg, Auct. 2.Linda Marie Simard, 76, and Bradley William Drees, 68, both of Drain, Aug. 3.Frankie Simone Henderson, 30, of Lake Stevens, Washington, and Adam Haley Brown-Ostler, 37, of Snohomish, Washington, Aug. 3.Rachel Loree Lewman, 29, and Nicholas Ryan Lovemark, 36, both of Roseburg, Aug. 3. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular As gas pump laws change, Roseburg adapts Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Family angry, scared over early release of rapist Rediscovered photos from the Roseburg Blast Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Las Vegas 86, Atlanta 65 Las Vegas 86, Atlanta 65 Canadian Football League NHRA Menards Nationals Pairings N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
