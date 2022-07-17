Marriages: July 4-8 Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses July 4-8.Jessica Brooke Glasser, 40, and Jason Scott Slag, 48, both of Roseburg, July 5.Carmen Marie Hester, 45, and Phillip David Hu, 42, both of Winston, July 5.Kelsey Marie Lang, 33, and Adam John Van de Bovenkamp, 32, both of Roseburg, July 5.Lacy Renee Girard, 31, and Monte Scott Young, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, July 6.Brook Ann Hosford, 42, and Ryan Bradley Laney, 52, both of Roseburg, July 6. Eva Lucero Pecina Banda, 39, and Caleb Joseph Richard Martin, 23, both of Elkton, July 7.Teagan Rhiannon Haight, 22, and Ryan Blake Patterson, 26, both of Roseburg, July 7.Brittany Marie Figeroa, 25, and Chad William Pogwizd, 25, both of Port Orford, July 7.Sasha A. Shaffer, 25, and Tyler C. Kruse, 27, both of Scottsburg, July 7.Connie Lee Miller, 72, of Broadbent, Oregon, and Bradley Stephen Thompson, 38, of Reedsport, July 8. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Law Connie Lee Miller Jason Scott Slag Tyler C. Kruse Bradley Stephen Thompson Office Jessica Brooke Glasser Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Music Off Central ignites Sutherlin summer New Elvis movie does not hold back Sheriff's Office still seeking missing Winston woman, requesting images of last known location Hay trailer catches fire on Interstate 5 Tom Criss comes down off semi-trailer roof after 12 days, countless donations TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg Library patrons name their favorite books What's Up Volunteer opportunities for July 2022 Rob Kempton Gwelda Shepardson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.