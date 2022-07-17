The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses July 4-8.

Jessica Brooke Glasser, 40, and Jason Scott Slag, 48, both of Roseburg, July 5.

Carmen Marie Hester, 45, and Phillip David Hu, 42, both of Winston, July 5.

Kelsey Marie Lang, 33, and Adam John Van de Bovenkamp, 32, both of Roseburg, July 5.

Lacy Renee Girard, 31, and Monte Scott Young, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, July 6.

Brook Ann Hosford, 42, and Ryan Bradley Laney, 52, both of Roseburg, July 6.

Eva Lucero Pecina Banda, 39, and Caleb Joseph Richard Martin, 23, both of Elkton, July 7.

Teagan Rhiannon Haight, 22, and Ryan Blake Patterson, 26, both of Roseburg, July 7.

Brittany Marie Figeroa, 25, and Chad William Pogwizd, 25, both of Port Orford, July 7.

Sasha A. Shaffer, 25, and Tyler C. Kruse, 27, both of Scottsburg, July 7.

Connie Lee Miller, 72, of Broadbent, Oregon, and Bradley Stephen Thompson, 38, of Reedsport, July 8.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.