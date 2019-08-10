The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on July 29 through Aug. 2.
Jacqueline Johannah Frame, 22, and Louis Charles Marshall Beck, 22, both of Riddle, July 29.
Janet Renee Hutchinson, 48, and Robert C. Martin, 54, both of Roseburg, July 31.
Lynn Marie Ferolito, 65, and Larry Lee Witt, 69, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 1.
Reba Dale Hartley, 52, and Roger Aaron Frank, 54, both of Roseburg, Aug. 2
Maria Isabel Garcia Barragan, 47, and David Glenn Spears, 48, both of Myrtle Creek, Aug. 2.
