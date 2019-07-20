The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on July 8 to July 12, 2019.
Zoyee Maybell Keys, 20 of Roseburg, and Byron David Christy, 20, of Schogield Barracks, Hawaii, July 8.
Jerra Mae Longbrake, 27, and Jonathan Michael De Leon, 33, both of Roseburg, July 8.
Graceful Mae Witt, 28, and Benjamin Philip Huntford, 25, both of Roseburg, July 8.
Laura Dawn Williams, 50, of Waitsburg, Washington and Lee Edmond Williams, 51, of Roseburg, July 8.
Timberlie Shalayn Dishman, 26, and Alexander Lee Hunt, 26, both of Myrtle Creek, July 9.
Peggy Clarissa Cook, 40, and Daniel Joseph Johnson, 44, both of Roseburg, July 10.
Emma Marie Lind, 20, and Cody Daniel Gray, 20, both of Myrtle Creek, July 10.
Stacie Marie Weinbrandt, 27, and Aaron Colby Syrie, 34, both of Winston, July 10.
Cheyair Elizabeth Balfour, 22, and Nikolas James Cunningham, 22, both of Corinth, Texas, July 12.
