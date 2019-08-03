The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on July 22 through July 26.
Sonja Renee Lynn Carleton, 31, and Dane Jason Berry, 33, both of Roseburg, July 22.
Jeffrey Schuyler Watson, 27, and Kristie Lee Dappert, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, July 22.
Gerardo Aurelio Carrillo, 23, and Krystle Nichole Mosser, 30, both of Roseburg, July 22.
Sara Leora Cunningham, 32, and Michael Lynn Cleary, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, July 23.
Brittany Larae Autrey, 25, and Trevor Allen Gardner, 32, both of Reedsport, July 24.
Sherree Star Payton, 50, and Charles Richard McCray, 44, both of Roseburg, July 24.
Brittani Marie Bristow, 29, and Steven Michael Strain, 30, both of Roseburg, July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.