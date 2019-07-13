The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on July 1 to July 5, 2019.
Autari Goggia, 36, and Compbell Wynne Bromberg, 39, both of Paris, France, July 1.
Laura Elizabeth Leona Owens, 30, and Dean Allen Bucey, 37, both of Roseburg, July 1.
Karen A. Wilkins, 56, and Tracey Allen Riha, 57, both of Sutherlin, July 1.
Danielle Lisette Teichner, 18, and Brandon Nelson Hubbard, 22, both of Roseburg, July 2.
Taylor Elizabeth Ellis, 25, of Days Creek and Austin Lee Nix, 23, of Oakland, July 2.
Kaylee Mae Scevers, 21, and Beau James Grauf, 24, both of Sutherlin, July 2.
Toni Lynn Damewood, 49, and Adam Todd Hurlocker, 50, both of Glide, July 3.
Kaelen Franki Hurd, 23, and Clifford Forrest Brown, 24, both of Riddle, July 3.
Kyla J. Rotty, 22, and James Lyle Dornbusch, 29, both of Myrtle Creek, July 3.
Alishea Marie Linderman, 24, of Roseburg and William Walter Maynes, 21, of Glide, July 5.
