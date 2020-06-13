The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 1-5.
Ginna Suzanne McFadden, 43, and Brett Scott Ronk, 43, both of Roseburg, June 1.
Alicia Crockett, 25, and Dillon Richard Hugh Haggard, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, June 2.
Sianna Michelle Russell, 22, of Santa Barbara, California, and Paul Douglass Congdon, 22, of Roseburg, June 3.
Valerie Marie Douthitt, 22, of Monmouth, Oregon, and Robert Levi Stalford, 23, of Vancouver, Washington, June 4.
Emma Marie Jaworski, 22, of Roseburg, and Haeden Samuel Rauh, 22, of Sutherlin, June 5.
Tammy Lee Duvall, 51, and Richard Earl Jones, 59, both of Glendale, June 5.
