Marriages: June 12-23 Jul 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 12-23.Rachel Kathleen Dixon, 29, of Tiller, and Travis Mitchell Fuller, 33, of Days Creek, June 12.Rhiannon Lisa McBride, 25, and Damon Lee Klope, 26, both of Riddle, June 12.Melanie Rose Ramsey-Finney, 27, and Talon Lee Sequoyah Thacker, 30, both of Sutherlin, June 12.Kendra Brianne Jumphries, 35, and Justin Stanley Walker, 35, both of Roseburg, June 14.Leigha Marie Tiry, 28, and Chandler Scott Miller, 28, both of Roseburg, June 14.Jillian Joyce Johnson, 30, of Sutherlin, and Bennet Brian Gurney, 28, of Roseburg, June 15.Wilma Marie Holdon, 61, and Dennis George Clarke Sr., 64, both of Glide, June 16. Mariah Nasser Lootah, 28,, and Ashton Michael Faas, 24, both of Roseburg, June 20.Ella Marie Clark, 19, and Ethan Eugene Leaton, 18, both of Winston, June 20.Donny LLL Howard, 46, and Troy Robertson, 28, both of Winston, June 20.Jody Marie Osborne, 30, and Jacob Mark Spears, 35, both of Roseburg, June 21.Hayle Danielle Eamigh, 29, and Chase Anderson Myers, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, June 22.Natalie Marie Kasal, 21, of Oakland, and Nathaniel James Knotts, 24, of Winston, June 22.Shelli Inga Preuss, 49, and Ryan Anthony Trumbly Sr., 51, both of Roseburg, June 22. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Swim teacher at YMCA celebrates 102nd birthday Forget Me Not owner sues local man in spat Anomaly reported at Galesville Reservoir Four vehicle wreck closes freeway for hours Our People: Oakland man owns ‘too many’ typewriters Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Kudos for the generous gift Thankful for Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation support Commissioners honor Ron Thomas as Senior Volunteer of the Month Brazilian Standings Brazilian Results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.